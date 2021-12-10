Coffee with the Caps, Friday December 10

Good Friday morning Caps fans, hope you all are ready for a well-deserved weekend where (maybe) there will be some rest amid the holiday hoopla.

It is MLS Cup week, which means lots of anticipation and a tinge of sadness for putting another season in the books. I look forward to rooting against Portland (yes, I am that petty) on Saturday night but am mostly hoping for a match which showcases the joys of MLS to the unwashed masses and which satisfies the appetite for another few months.

Indeed, NYCFC vs. Portland is the exact kind of matchup which has the ability to tantalize. One of MLS’ stalwart franchises, set to play at home in front of a rabid fanbase and an ethically questionable team representing the country’s largest market, despite playing on a comical home pitch — what better metaphor is there for MLS?

Portland are injury depleted but have a team of destiny feel about them. NYCFC have the league’s top scorer, back after suspension, and a sense that they could finally actually win something. I’ll be watching and will meet you all there.

There is not a ton of off-the-pitch news to digest this week so I’ll keep things short and sweet but be sure to come back Monday (and the weeks to come) for lots of season in review content and offseason news from myself and the rest of the 86 Forever gang. The winters are always long and harsh (could be worse, we could all live in Montreal) but we’ll do our best to get your through.

Best of the Rest

A nice rundown of where the Caps will focus their energy this offseason

The Caps will open their 2022 season on the road at Columbus Crew, an intriguing start against an Eastern Conference opponent

Vancouver is, unsurprisingly, part of the MLS NEXT Pro league, the all-new reserve competition MLS is starting up. Best case, it helps in player development. Worst case, it is something to watch

Sebastian Lletget is on the trade block and it appears New England Revolution will be his destination

Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s Lewis Morgan (one of the few watchable players on the team) is headed to New York Red Bulls