Coffee with the Caps, Friday November 26

Good Friday morning Caps fans, if you are an American reader, happy belated Thanksgiving. If you are a Canadian reader, hopefully your non-holiday weekend is waiting in the wings.

It was a quiet week in Whitecaps world, after the initial aftermath of Saturday’s defeat simmered down. No news on Vanni Sartini’s permanent appointment, no news of potential roster decisions and no news about Seattle’s opponent in the next round of the playoffs (Oh, wait, they lost? Oh isn’t that a shame ...).

That does not mean there was any shortage of news leaguewide, between the MLS Cup playoffs marching on, a few new coaches getting announced and a rebuild fully underway in Toronto.

Indeed, the grips of MLS were so tight this week that I found myself watching futbol (Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers) instead of the traditional football following a Thanksgiving day meal.

With that, let’s get you all caught up on a feast of links for your Friday reading — we’ll be back Monday with a fuller column.

Shameless Self Promotion

If the Caps want to be MLS Cup champions, they have a lot of work ahead of them. Caleb details quantitatively where that work needs to happen.

Best of the Rest

Brian White could be in position for a winter camp call-up for the U.S. Men’s National Team after his strong season

The Canadian Women’s National Team has some upcoming friendlies and some new faces to boot. Here’s a look at what to expect

A last-minute winner from Larrys Mabiala lifted Portland over the top-seeded Rapids on Thursday

Bob Bradley has been confirmed as Toronto FC’s new man in charge. He will also serve as GM after Ali Curtis departed the club

Meanwhile, Ezra Hendrickson has been tapped as Chicago Fire’s new manager after working as a Columbus Crew assistant