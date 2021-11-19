Guess the Starting XI - Round One vs. SKC

Welcome back everyone.

We’ve made it through a tumultuous regular season, and as a result of the Whitecaps’ late season heroics, they’re staring down a playoff matchup with Sporting Kansas City this Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.

For the visiting Whitecaps, there shouldn’t be too many lineup surprises, although you never quite know when Vanni Sartini has a tactical wrinkle up his sleeve. The health status of centreback Erik Godoy is always something to watch out for, as he wasn’t even on the bench against Seattle, while at the fullback spot, Javain Brown is coming off a 90+ minute shift against the USA earlier in the week, so it will be interesting to see who is the preferred choice between him and a resurgent Bruno Gaspar at the right fullback spot.

For Sporting KC, they have a whole host of injury possibilities to deal with as none of their best players were really 100% fit near the end of the season. Going into this one, many eyes will be on the stiker spot, where Khiry Shelton has been holding things down for quite a while, but Alan Pulido appears close to returning from a knee issue which kept him out for a large part of the season. No matter who is fully fit for SKC, they have the roster depth to present a tough test for the Whitecaps, especially when they’re at home, so Vanni Sartini & Co. will have their hands full one way or another.

Alright, without further ado, on we go to rules and standings. Good luck everyone and enjoy the match!